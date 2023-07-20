District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Daniya Perry, 21, of Houston, theft and receiving stolen property.
•Tyrel Isaiah Richards, 19, of Boardman, simple assault, theft and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Danyelle Marie Boyd, 41, of New Castle, evading arrest or detention on foot, flight to avoid apprehension, false identification to a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Alejandro Lopez, 20, no listed address, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving without a license and driving with insurance.
