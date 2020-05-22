District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Maynard Earl Daugherty, 54, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Jeremy Ball, 43, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Calvin Adeir Lee Keene, 32, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and failure to stop at stop sign.
•Frank Joseph Mangino, 54, of New Castle, contraband/non-controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, driving with license suspended and vehicle registration suspended.
•Zane Reza Fustos, 29, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and resisting arrest.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jeffrey T. Ohlinger, 46, of Hermitage, charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission with violation of rules and regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.