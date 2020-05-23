District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Marc Allen Taylor, 41, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County sheriff with arrest prior to requisition.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•James Edward Kent Jr., 35, of New Galilee, charged by state police with confinement of dogs/collar and chain.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Robert Clark, 23, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with arrest prior to requisition.
State police charged the following:
•Shannon Elise Zeigler, 39, of Edinburg, harassment and criminal mischief.
•James Eugene Fogel Jr., 33, of Bessemer, harassment.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Nicole M. Wallace, 45, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Ronald Andre Hudach, 33, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana-small amount for personal use and signaling improperly.
