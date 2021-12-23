Births
To Timothy Porada and Gabrielle Egetoe of Shenango Township, a daughter on Dec. 17, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Nolan and Melissa Schneider of New Wilmington, a daughter on Dec. 21, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. A Jeep Wrangler driven by Janelle M. Schultz, 49, of New Castle, was west on Mohawk School Road in North Beaver Township around 5:30 a.m. Dec. 8 when she skidded on the ice. Her vehicle struck a Honda Odyssey driven by Amanda E. Chismar, 36, of New Castle. Police said Schultz and Chismar both had apparent minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed. Police said Schultz is to be cited for driving too fast for conditions and failing to furnish current proof of insurance. The North Beaver Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Devontae Maurice Rice, 29, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Makenzie Donaldson, 26, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Dee Dee Hunt, 25, of New Castle, two counts of harassment.
•Lenora Hunt, 60, of New Castle, harassment.
