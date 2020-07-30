Police
STATE
•Theft. A white 1997 General Motors Sierra was reported stolen from a driveway in the 1500 block of Orchard Road in Little Beaver Township around 10 a.m. July 16.
•Accident. A vehicle driven by Jodi Snell, 47, of Niles, Ohio, caused rocks to strike and damage a vehicle parked of Old Unity Road in Little Beaver Township on July 13. Police reported that the incident occurred when Snell accelerated out of the driveway.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•RCH Realty LP, of Ellwood City, exterior structures-openable windows.
•Sandra M. Monack, 63, of Ellwood City, accessory structures violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Layonte D. Hammonds, 18, of Farrell, disorderly conduct.
•Shanea Hickman, 35, of New Castle, two counts each of retail theft and conspiracy.
•Amanda Marie McLaren, 38, of New Castle, two counts each of retail theft and conspiracy.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•William H. Owens III, 28, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with dogs at large.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Michael Williams, 43, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Lori Smiley, 60, of New Castle, three counts of disorderly house.
•Tiyonda Brothers, 42, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•William L. Laux, 66, of New Castle, three counts of disorderly house.
Marriage Licenses
Sierra Danielle Acevedo, 24, and Eric John Whisel, 26
Greggory Todd Anderson, 23, and Cassandra Lynn Moore, 23
Veronica E. Boboige, 24, and Joseph Christian Fogle, 25
Niyazi Boncukcu, 53, and Yadigar Pamir, 50
Cory Evan Burick, 32, and Stephanie Michele Caldararo, 31
Laura Marie Cipriano, 42, and John Erin Kohser, 41
Ryan Christopher Clark, 32, and Kristen Marie Work, 35
Julie Ann Conn, 62, and Criag William Foster, 58
Joshua James Corcoran, 27, and Kaitlyn Marie Hindle, 24
Gabriella A. Crawford, 20, and Douglas Raymond Loso, 38
Katey Lyn Dafler, 39, and William Patrick Mayberry, 37
Jeanmarie Delisio, 59, and Fredrick Joseph Peluso, 63
Scott Edwin Dorr, 28, and Shelby Ann Ratvasky, 24
James Michael Dotson, 29, and Alexa Caitlin Gordon, 29
Nicole Lyn Falba, 48, and Jason Andrew Manifrang, 43
Grace Ferrante-Neyman, 57, and Robert Paul Wade Jr., 62
Jeffrey Edward Gill, 31, and Hannah Elizabeth Kingston, 24
David Greene Todd Jr., 24, and Caitlyn Faye Ponziani, 23
Breana Nicole Herman, 29, and Benjamin Lawrence Krueger, 35
Kimberly Mae Hill, 42, and Steven James McCarrell, 41
Latrisha R. Holmes, 26, and David Munyambu Kitonyo, 31
Yolanda Marlane Hopkins, 45, and Philip Jerome Waters, 48
Destiny Marie Johnston, 27, and Daniel Lee Tulip, 27
Kathryn Marie Kubicek, 59, and Raymond Thomas McConnell, 62
Landon Rydell Smith, 27, and Jamie Leeann Warf, 22
Divorces
William G. Means, 35, of Ellwood City, from Maggie M. Means, 30, of Ellwood City. They were married Oct. 20, 2012.
Taiwan D. Talley, 33, of Youngstown, and Ashley Marie Middendorf, 30, of New Castle. They were married Oct. 13, 2017.
Stephanie N. McKean, 27, of Edinburg, from Jacob R. McKean, 28, of Hillsville. They were married May 12, 2004.
