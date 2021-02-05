District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Frank Marcotullio, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with weeds-trees and ornamental shrubs violation and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Timothy Jason Hill, 20, of New Castle, firearms not to be carried without a license, obstructing the administration of law/other government functions, disorderly conduct and firearms discharge prohibited.
•Blu Bartle, 50, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Steven Tedrow, 31, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Heather Ann Litz, 30, of Pittsburgh, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, careless driving and failure to use safety belt.
•Rosemary Huddleston, 55, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with retail theft, theft by deception, receiving stolen property and defiant trespass.
•Dajuan Marshawn Dawson, 33, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with driving under the influence, careless driving, disregarding traffic lane, failure to keep right and turning movements and required signals violation.
