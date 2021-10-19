Corrections
Local. In a front-page story Monday, “DA warns councils to follow open meeting laws,” Bob Lark was incorrectly identified as West Middlesex borough council president in 2020. Lark was then a borough council member.
To Erin Ritt of New Castle and Michael Lemon of New Castle, a daughter on Oct. 15, 2021, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell
To Krystal and Jonathan Butler of New Castle, a son on Oct. 14, 2021, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell
•Burglary. Someone entered a Haggerty Road, Little Beaver Township, barn around 10 a.m. Oct. 8, removed a Husqvarna chain saw model 395xp and a 2020 Can/Am Maverick Sport 1000 side-by-side, all-terrain vehicle, then fled the area traveling northwest. The all-terrain vehicle is valued at $20,000, while the saw is valued at $1,400. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 598-2211.
•Burglary. Someone entered a West State Street, Mahoning Township, home sometime between 12:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:28 a.m. Sunday and removed various items. Police did not provide a list of the missing items. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 598-2211.
•Shaquone Tremaine Lockett, 25, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
•Kelsey Marie Armeni, 28, of Hillsville, charged by Mahoning Township police with harassment.
•Martin Andrew Ostrom, 27, of Ellwood City, simple assault and harassment.
•Austin McCord Stone, 28, of Midland, driving under the influence, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, reckless driving, careless driving, public drunkenness and similar misconduct, disorderly conduct, driving the wrong way and pedestrian walking on highway.
•Emily Dawn Bowser, 37, of West Middlesex, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving and endangering the welfare of children.
•Mariana S. Harris, 21, of Farrell, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of endangering the welfare of children, exceeding the speed limit, driving at an unsafe speed, registration card not signed, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Abdul Mansour, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with unsafe structure.
•James K. Miller, 46, of New Castle, charged by state police with harassment.
