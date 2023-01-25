District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kyle Michael Jones, 28, of New Castle, simple assault and criminal mischief.
•Vincent Michael Greco, 30, of New Castle, simple assault and criminal mischief.
•Andre DeAngelo McDade, 43, of New Castle, DUI.
•Marcie Lynn Redmond, 51, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property.
•Brian Anthony Dottle, 33, of New Castle, possession of a controlled substance.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Jason Robert Mulig, 47, of Ellwood City, criminal mischief.
•Lindsey Violet Watson, 21, of Portersville, DUI.
•Ronald L. Davis, 52, of Ellwood City, terroristic threats.
