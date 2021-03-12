District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Dennis E. Flora Jr., of New Castle, stairways, decks, porches and balconies violation, foundation walls violation, exterior walls violation, gutters and downspouts violation, protective treatment-exterior violation, doors violation, window, skylight and door frames violation and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Ashley Booker, of New Castle, gutters and downspouts violation, exterior walls violation, overhang extensions violation, doors violation, sanitation-exterior property areas violation and window, skylights and door frames violation.
•Benjamin Dottle, of New Castle, sanitation-exterior property areas violation, window, skylight and door frames violation, doors violation, accumulation of rubbish or garbage, handrails and guards violation and gutters and downspouts violation.
•Leslie Sutton, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass, accumulation of rubbish or garbage, stairways, decks, porches and balconies violation, foundation walls violation, exterior walls violation, overhang extensions violation and gutters and downspouts violation.
•LA Rental Property and Maintenance LLC, of New Castle, accessory structures violation and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•James David Miles, of New Castle, stairways, decks, porches and balconies violation, stairs and walking surfaces violation, window, skylight and door frames violation and gutters and downspouts violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Shaylique J. Dent, 27, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
•Roscoe D. Pierce, 32, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by Mahoning Township police with disorderly conduct.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Valentina Garrett, 33, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.
•Brandon James Stafford, 30, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Tyrese Lee Fish, 22, of West Pittsburg, charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Game Commission with general/special rules and regulations violation.
