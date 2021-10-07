District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jason Fronius, 40, of New Castle, burglary and conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking.
•Jayla Robin Price, 33, of New Castle, burglary, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking and intent to possess a controlled substance.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•George J. Makepeace, 38, of Ellwood City, forgery and theft by deception.
•Joseph Thomas Shuttleworth, 33, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
State police charged the following:
•Universal Refractories Inc., of Wampum, control of alarm devices and automatic dialing devices.
•David E. Singer, 50, of Ellwood City, harassment.
•Becky Lynn Rue, 67, of Ellwood City, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kathy Shetter, of Volant, charged by dog law enforcement with two counts each of pet confined within the premises of the owner and history of pet attacking without provocation.
