Births
To Michael Lewis and Amy Duré of New Castle, a son on June 9, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Devin and Gena Macri of Wampum, a son on June 9, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Theft. Someone stole two flower lawn ornaments from a lawn in the 100 block of Independence Lane in Hickory Township between May 28 and 29.
District judges
MELISSA A AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Brian Lee Anderson, 32, of Warren, Ohio, four counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacturer deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Victoria M. Maher, 48, of New Castle, harassment.
•Raygan Carbone, 22, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•James L. Jones, 32, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts each of criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jennifer Courtney, 40, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jessica A. Francis, 54, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.