Correction
•Local. Information that the Wilmington Area School District has a positive COVID-19 case was incorrect in Monday’s edition. Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Matty said the district temporarily closed its buildings after two staff members experienced COVID-19 symptoms. He said Monday those employees both tested negative.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Police reported that Donte Burnett, 19, of New Castle failed to negotiate a right turn from Harlansburg Road onto State Road in Hickory Township around 3 a.m Saturday and his car hit a utility pole. He was not injured. His car was towed.
NEW CASTLE
•Criminal mischief. Someone scratched the passenger side door of a station wagon parked in the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue between 8 and 9 p.m. July 27.
•Attempted burglary. Someone damaged the outer pane of glass on the door to a house in the 700 block of Lathrop Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A neighbor reported she heard glass breaking and saw someone running through the yard.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Akyla Brown, 28, of New Castle, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, receiving stolen property and recklessly endangering another person.
•Kaylan Bradley Taylor, 25, of New Castle, receiving stolen property, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Eric D. Goodman, 25, of Wampum, charged by Wampum police with disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Deanna Nicole Treece, 38, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with three counts each of intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of theft by unlawful taking.
