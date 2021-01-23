District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Daron Edward Barnes, 27, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.
RICHARD A RUSSO
•Gianna Ryan, 18, of New Castle, charged by New Wilmington police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use and no rear lights.
•Marcie Lynn Redmond, 49, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by Neshannock Township police with forgery, access device fraud and receiving stolen property.
The Wilmington Area School District charged the following:
•Haley Mills, of Pulaski, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Bonnie Woods, of New Wilmington, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
The Shenango Township School District charged the following:
•Charles Jenkins, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Heather Anzalone, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.