District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Peter C. Ryan, 39 of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jacob Allen Clemmer, 27, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with nine counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, thirteen counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, fourteen counts of child pornography, two counts each of corruption of minors, open lewdness, contact/communication with minor-sexual abuse and indecent assault on person less than 13 and one count of firearms not to be carried without a license.
State police charged the following:
•Clifford Francis Armel, 59, of Pittsburgh, five counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation and careless driving.
•Levi Issac Baker, 19, of North Lima, Ohio, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
•Nicholas Paul Bilas, 18, of New Springfield, Ohio, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Bruce L. Letson, 30, of New Middletown, Ohio, charged by Mahoning Township police with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•John Alan Baker Jr., 37, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with disorderly conduct.
