Birth
To Brendan Varga and Harley Walters, a son on Aug. 29, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Keith Richard Palmer, 40, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office with possession of a controlled substance.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Adrianne M. Lombardo, 40, of New Castle, disorderly conduct
•Carl L. Gardner, 52, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Donald Ray Frelin II, 32, of Ellwood City, charged by Pennsylvania State Police with DUI
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Pennsylvania State Police charged the following:
•Torin Carl Medure, 28, of New Castle, DUI
•Bart Wesley Trautvetter, 62, of Darlington, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
