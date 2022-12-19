Police
STATE
•Accident. A driver and passenger who police declined to identify escaped safely after their 2012 Chevrolet Malibu caught on fire following a crash at 5:30 a.m. Friday on Pleasant Hill Road in Perry Township. Neither occupant was injured in the accident. The Perry Township Fire Department extinguished the flames, and the car was removed from the scene by Castle Towing and Recovery.
•Hit-and-run. A 2014 Volkswagen Jetta operated by Jaimee A. Luyster, 28, of Enon Valley was stopped at a stop sign on Columbiana Road, North Beaver Township, at 7:21 a.m. Friday when it was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. That vehicle continued to make contact with Luyster’s vehicle as she made a right turn onto State Line Road, then fled the scene, traveling north on State Line Road. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 598-2211.
