District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Andrae Lamont Jackon, 40,of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Adriana Pitzer, 29 of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Lori Pitzer, 57, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Dana Jean Yerage, 28, of New Castle, scattering rubbish on land/stream.
•Vernon L. McKinney, 37, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Jorgee Reynaldo Garcia-Suarez, 36, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Devin A. Sams, 21, of New Castle, harassment.
•Michael Platt, 41, of New Castle, scattering rubbish on land/stream.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Christina Marie Kent, 24, of Darlington, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of maraijuana-small amount for personal use and operating vehicle without required insurance.
•Brendan Lee Brown, 27, of Darlington, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of driving under the influence, marijuana-small amount for personal use, failure to carry registration, safety restraints and obstructed window.
•Edward Dale Locke Jr., 21, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use and disorderly conduct.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Kortney M. May, 31, of Ellwood City, retail theft,
•Kaitlin Phillippi, 28, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count of driving while license suspended or revoked.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Shante Ebony Crawford, 27, of Euclid, Ohio, charged by Union Township police with soliciting and peddling.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Konstantino Constant, of New Castle, nuisance ordinance.
•George F. Hurd, of West Pittsburgh, nuisance ordinance.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
State police charged the following:
•Christopher Robert Watkins, 31, of Youngstown, Ohio, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane snd careless driving.
•Chelsea Lashawn Hardy, 29, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence, three counts of investigation by officer/duty of operator and one count each of driving while the influence.
