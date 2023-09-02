Correction
Local. Justin Quinn was court-appointed as the defense attorney for Keith Burley during earlier proceedings before his trial. That information was incorrect in Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s editions.
Births
To Terrell Johnson Maliak and Larissa Spencer Neol, of New Castle, a daughter on Aug. 28, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Kayta J. Sosnowski, 21, of Ellwood City, suffered minor injuries as a result of a vehicle accident at 10:21 a.m. Aug. 29 on West Lawrence Avenue in Wayne Township. Sosnowski lost control of her vehicle and exited the roadway in her Chevrolet Spark, which hit an embankment and overturned, causing Sosnowski to sustain middle head injuries. She was taken to UPMC Jameson.
•Trespass. Police were called to a residence on Young Road in Slippery Rock Township at 10:15 p.m. Aug. 26, where Timothy Myers, 42, attempted to enter the residence through multiple doors and windows, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
•Criminal mischief. At 12:03 a.m. Aug. 25, someone shot several stop signs, a weight limit sign and a speed limit sign at the intersection of Skyhill Road and Evergreen Road in Pulaski Township, using what is suspected to be a 9mm handgun and a shotgun. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (724) 598-2211 and reference incident number PA23-1106125.
•Burglary. Police are investigating a burglary that took place at 3584 Route 208 in Wilmington Township, stating two unknown males stole items from a locked storage shed on Aug. 24.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Alyssa Kaufman, 29, of Edinburg, charged by New Castle police with theft of movable property.
