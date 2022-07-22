Police
STATE
Accident. A Honda Civic driven by Charles W. Bowen, 35, of New Castle, was traveling west on Vine Street in Enon Valley Borough around 4:15 p.m. July 15 when it went off the road and hit an embankment. The driver told police a deer ran onto the road and he veered to the left and hit the embankment. As he steered to the right to get back onto the road, his car spun and hit another embankment on the right side of the road, the report said. His vehicle was towed. Police said he suffered apparent minor injury but was not transported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.