District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Roshan Koozekamani, of Pittsburgh, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Tracy Kimmel, of New Castle, vacant land and structures violation and motor vehicles violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Bessemer police charged the following:
•Mario Joseph Ricciardi, 24, of Youngstown, Ohio, criminal trespass/simple trespasser.
•Christopher Patrick Corso, 23, of Girard, Ohio, criminal trespass/simple trespasser.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Lawanda D. Harper, 40, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Courtney Hoffmaster, 24, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Donna Marie Stiffler, 39, of New Castle, two counts of disorderly conduct.
•Joshua Ray Brannon, 29, of Enon Valley, retail theft.
•Selina Florence Talley, 35, of New Castle, aggravated assault, simple assault, retail theft, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, endangering the welfare of children, following too closely, reckless driving, failure to keep right, passing left unsafe, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to obey traffic control devices, fleeing or attempting to elude officer and driving at an unsafe speed.
