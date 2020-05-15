Births
To Dominique Williams and Aleecia Holmes of New Castle, a daughter on May 13, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Eric and Rose Duncan of New Castle, a daughter on May 12, 2020 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Andres B. Aybar Jr., 23, of New Castle, endangering the welfare of children and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Kaylan Bradley Taylor, 25, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Larry E. Black, 56, of New Castle, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Gene H. Busse, 63, of Niles. Ohio, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
