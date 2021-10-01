Births
To Shaun Alter Sr. and Leelynn Lindsay, a son on Sept. 29, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Ronnie Smith and Megan LaRocca, a daughter on Sept. 28, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
Kaitlynn Lee Gilmore, 19, of New Castle, charged by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with four counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury to designated individuals.
New Castle police charged the following:
Isaac Williams Jr., 65, of New Castle, theft of property lost by mistake, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
Robert Lombardo, 38, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
Zoei Wooley, 25, of Beaver Falls, disorderly conduct.
Todd Sharp, 31, of Beaver Falls, disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
New Castle police charged the following:
Sonya Rene Snow, 45, of Grove City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of accident damage to unattended vehicle or property.
Chuck G. Chism Jr., 31, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Brendan P. Callahan, 18, of Bensalem, charged by New Wilmington police with purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
