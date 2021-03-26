Corrections
•Local. A divorce announcement for Cindy L. Lucchesi and Phillip T. Lucchesi of Ellwood City, published Thursday, was provided in error to The News by the Lawrence County Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts office. The couple are still married.
•Local. New Castle Area School District science teachers, who advised the students competing in the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science regionals, included Chadd Quimby, a ninth-grade science teacher, and Russ Carley, a 10th-grade chemistry teacher. The district omitted their names for Thursday’s page 1 article.
Births
To Kevin Groves and Samantha Keller of New Castle, a daughter on March 22, 2021, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Daniel and Kaitlyn Beighley of New Castle, a son on March 23, 2021, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. An SUV driven by William J. Fleming, 36, of New Castle, was eastbound on Maitland Lane in Neshannock Township around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday when it struck a deer, police reported. The vehicle continued traveling eastbound and stopped on Cutoff Road in Hickory Township, where it became disabled. No injury was reported to the driver.
•Accident. A Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Isaac M. Gettleman, 28, of Portersville, was driving on Armstrong Road in Perry Township around 8 a.m. March 14 when Gettleman lost control on a curve and went off the road, drove up a small hill, then hit a tree. Gettleman was taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital with unknown injuries. His vehicle was towed. He is to be cited for driving at unsafe speed.
•Dog attack. Police said two dogs attacked a person and his dog around 10 a.m. March 13 on Patterson Road in Hickory Township. The man shot one of the dogs that was attacking while it was lunging at him, police said. They did not provide the name of the person who shot the dog or the owner of the two attacking dogs.
•Burglary. Someone broke into a garage on Van Gorder Mill Road in Perry Township overnight March 13 to 14 and stole a Husqvarna chainsaw, several chains, rigid power tools, an excalibur crossbow, a quad winch and miscellaneous hand tools. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police at (724) 598-2211.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Benjamin C. Harris, 42, of Oil City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of assault by prisoner on another, aggravated harassment by prisoner, institutional vandalism personal property, disorderly conduct and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Thomas Shaffer, 21, of New Castle, criminal attempt-robbery and criminal attempt-theft by unlawful taking, simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime.
•Joseph M. Brown, 63, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
The Lawrence County district attorney charged the following:
•Eric D. Purnell, 49, of New Castle, three counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
•Patrick William Hicks, 44, of New Castle, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count of failure to stop at stop sign.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jose Joaquin Munoz Jr., 34, of New Galilee, charged by state police with harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.