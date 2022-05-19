District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Kimberly Rae Carbone, 47, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with contraband/controlled substance, possess controlled substances, contraband/inmate, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, possession of an instrument of crime, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
New Castle police charged:
•Christina Taylor, 49, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking.
•Tori Lynn Haybarger, 25, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged:
•Rondell E. Irving, 42, of Youngstown, Ohio, possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and failure to stop at stop sign.
•Kyle Michael Jones, 27, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
State police charged:
•Hailey Anne Haney, 28, of MIdland, defiant trespass.
•Ryan Austin Nixon, 27, of West Pittsburg, defiant trespass and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Nikola J. Relic, 59, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with harassment.
Marriage licenses
Karen Marie Budner, 48, and Richard Edward Kennelly, 46
Kaitlyn Marie Callahan, 26, and John Ethan Herget, 32
Kimberly Ann Carangi, 54, and James Joseph Kosior, 54
John Edward Catron Jr., 31, and Rachel L. Fry, 24
Peter Han Beor Cho, 43, and Karlee Melissa Johnston, 40
Michael John Conti, 41, and Destin Lynn Difrischia, 33
Robert Andrew Derekos, 30, and Maria Rose Sebastian, 26
Randi Melynn Dickson, 22, and Benjamin N. Hurta, 22
Janele Marie Fauzey, 32, and Ryan Edward Fava, 26
Chrystle Marie Fox, 38, and Shane Robert Marshall, 41
Jason Anthony Myers, 27, and Christine Mary Wahler, 37
Michael J. Nestasie, 38, and Ashley Marie Puglia, 34
Robert Martin Niedermeyer Jr., 47, and Kody J. Rodeheaver, 28
Audra Jo Gordon, 29, and Alex Michael Otlowski, 27
Erin Gordon, 28, and Christopher Zins, 30
Dylan Michael Hardie, 23, and Quinn Orion Love, 21
Joseph Michael Hedland, 30, and Alexandra Marie Razzano, 29
Charles John Phillippi III, 38, and Danielle Rene Taylor, 36
Jennifer Mae Singer, 27, and Albert Dean Womer, 25
Divorces
Debra L. Janacone, 59, of New Castle, from Edwin Miles, 63, of New Castle. They were married June 1, 1985.
Marybeth Vavithes, 61, of New Wilmington, from Gus H. Vavithes, 62, of New Castle. They were married June 18, 1983.
