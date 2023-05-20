Births
•To Ian and Alyssa Micco, of New Castle, a daughter on May 16, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
•To Brandon Ryan and Payge Elias, of New Castle, a son on May 16, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
•To Shane and Carrie Kaufman, of New Wilmington, a son on May 15, 2023 at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Lawrence James Jones Jr., 30, of New Castle, rape, simple assault and harassment.
•Stephanie Jo Staphy, 29, of New Castle, theft.
The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office charged the following:
•Omarreon Deshay Beason, 22, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Michael Lee Schmidt, 43, of Sharon, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Kaitlyn Alene Kelosky, 34, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with burglary, criminal trespass and theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Damie Oshea Elmore, 42, of Youngstown, charged by Shenango Township police with DUI.
