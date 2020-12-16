Correction
•Local. Ellwood City police charged Daniel Joseph Dourlain, 37, of Koppel, with two counts of driving under the influence. His age was incorrect in Tuesday’s online edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Ricardo Nicholas Reeves, 42, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts of possession of firearm prohibited and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G CARTWRIGHT
•George S. Feezle III, 45, of Enon Valley, charged by state police with simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
The Mohawk Area School District charged the following:
•Jennafer Marietta, of Enon Valley, 19 counts of violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Jason Adam Gregory, 41, of Bessemer, 17 counts of violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Marvin W. Comstock, 60, of New Castle, charged by New Wilmington police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
Common pleas court judges
On Sept. 21, Amy E. Lamb pleaded guilty to three counts of harassment in the common pleas courtroom of Dominick Motto by Judge William Cunningham. She was sentenced to probation for 60 days on each count, the terms to run consecutively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.