District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Tori Lynn Haybarger, 26, of New Castle, prom pros-inmate in house of prost/business.
•Kayla Patricia Koszela, 33, of New Castle, prom pros-inmate in house of prost/business, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernaia.
•Carissa Marie Coleman, 31, of New Castle, prom pros-inmate in house of prost/business.
•Traci Nicole Pitts, 34, of New Castle, DUI, disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jamar Antwan Wilson, 38, of New Castle, charged by state police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana-small amount personal use.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Michael Anthony Masters, 50, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
•Walter Alcurtis Williams Jr., 19, of Boardman, Ohio, with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, flight to avoid apprehension, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.
•Joel Martinez Fontanez, 44, of Campbell, Ohio, DUI.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Skie Lynn Locke, 25, of New Castle, charged by state police with retail theft, receiving stolen property.
