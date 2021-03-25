District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Travis Damon Allen, of Decatur, GA, charged by New Castle police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Michael James Hill, 18, of Wampum, indecent exposure.
•Stephen Charles Mitcham, 42, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Robert Lee Poremski, 37, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with driving under the influence, receiving stolen property, disregarding traffic lane and terroristic threats.
State police charged the following:
•Kiara D. Jones, 21, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Sarah Desha Booker, 19, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of operating vehicle without valid inspection, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to use safety belt, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and driving without a license.
Marriage licenses
Sara Simone Adams, 25, and Michael Donald Huntley, 30
Raymond Hockman Aidoo, 31, and Latasha Lee Phillips, 34
Angela Megan Bates, 27, and Cody James Black, 23
Nicholas Louis Betti, 30, and David Lee Houk, 38
John Joseph Dombeck, 53, and Billi Jo Kerr, 54
Taylor Elizabeth Dymond, 24, and Nathanial James Ramsey, 20
Francesca R. Ferrara, 31, and John J. Riott, 33
Reginald Jerome Footman, 43, and Karen Sue Short, 36
Shaun Allan Gibson, 42, and Kimberly Ann McConnell, 35
Marissa Elizabeth Lubinski, 25, and James Robert McCarren, 26
Randy Dale Vodenichar, 36, and Katelyn Yoho, 30
Richard Raymond Gilmore, 49, and Kelly Lynn Trecki, 48
Divorces
Karen Adele Orlando, 54, of New Castle, from Eric Steven Pennachio, 50, of Edinburg. They were married Aug. 28, 2009.
Steve M. Stephens, 62, of Strabane, and Diana Stephens, 52, of New Castle. They were married July 23, 1994.
Matthew C. Ferraro, 57, of Bessemer, from Amanda J. Ferraro, 53, of Columbus, Ohio. They were married May 13, 1997.
Cindy L. Lucchesi, 54, of Ellwood City, from Phillip T. Lucchesi, 54, of Ellwood City. They were married Dec. 30, 2015.
