State police charged the following:
•Jason Alan Williams, 51, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•Kimberly Ann Kelly, 44, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle without valid inspection, careless driving and disorderly conduct.
•Amanda Leigh Kamerer, 32, of New Castle, driving under the influence, operating vehicle without required insurance, driving while vehicle registration suspended and careless driving.
•Douglas Arthur Hazen, 56, of Wampum, driving under the influence, intent to possess a controlled substance, driving with license suspended, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no rear lights, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving while blood alcohol level is .02 or greater with license suspended, careless driving and disorderly conduct.
Marriage licenses
Brandon Michael Allen, 18, and Kelli Renee Heeter, 19
Kip Richard Anderson, 50, and Renee Dawn Dean, 55
Roger Michael Ashby, 40, and Courtney Lynn Wells, 31
Christina Rose Barkhurst-McKinney, 26, and Anthony M. Humphrey, 28
Madison Christie, 24, and Nicholas Sinclair, 23
Cynthia Diane Destefano, 55, and Douglas Anthony Nene, 58
Bret Hoffman, 29, and Michelle Nocera, 28
Erica Lynn Johnson, 44, and Phillip Mark Julian, 56
Amanda Brooke Morus, 25, and Claire Ruth Wallace Wozniak, 24
