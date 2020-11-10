Corrections
Local. Mohawk Area School District School Board President Mark Hiler also voted in favor of accepting all bids for the secure entrance project occurring at the district’s elementary school. His name was omitted in Friday’s edition.
Local. Lawrence County Association for Responsible Care was misidentified in Saturday’s edition as the employer of a custodian involved in an incident with New Castle business owner Tim Fulkerson. LCARC contracts with LARK Enterprises for janitorial services, and the man is a worker from LARK.
Births
To Anthony and Kylie Giangiuli, a son on Nov. 7, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Amber Hooks and Kei’Arie Stewart, a son on Nov. 7, 2020, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Ava Louise Orelli, 41, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with criminal mischief.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Alissa Ryan, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Jeffrey M. Thompson Sr., of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Delbert Lane, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Maria L. Delgado, 58, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
*Desiree D. Haswell, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Gerrard S. Rose, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Karalinn Perrotta, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Louis M. Thomas, 54, of New Castle, zoning ordinance violation.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Matthew R. Tolley, 34, of Portersville, harassment.
•Kimberly Jo Shaffer, 37, of Portersville, harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Richard Arthur Ward, 57, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with harassment.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Donald James Clark Jr., 47, of New Castle, criminal attempt-retail theft.
•Shyenne D. Goode, 21, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
