District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Edward Dale Locke Jr., 21, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•James Robert Hammond Jr., 27, of Baden, driving under the influence, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle registration suspended and failure to keep right.
•Bronson Michael Lane, 33, of Ellwood City, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license suspended.
•Bruce Roger Jerome Jr., 39, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Justin Michael Robinson, 24, of New Castle, driving under the influence, firearm not to be carried without a license-no criminal offense, resisting arrest, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle without required insurance, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, simple assault and operating vehicle without valid inspection.
•Rochelle Marie Smolnik, 38, of Bessemer, simple assault and harassment.
•Oscar Gaunt, 41, of Beaver Falls, driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, disregarding traffic lane, failure to keep right, intersections controlled by signs and possession of firearm prohibited.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Frank Winfield Collins III, 35, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
