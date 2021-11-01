Births
To Todd Smith and Cynthia Marinoff, a son on Oct. 27, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Stephanie Williams, a son on Oct. 28, 2021, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged the following:
•Mason Xavier Welchey, 19, of Butler, purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
•Brett Richard Shooster, 21, of Ellwood City, harassment and criminal mischief.
•James Robert Patton, 49, of New Castle, harassment.
•Cameron David Newell, 27, of Beaver Falls, charged by Wampum police with simple assault and harassment.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•William Donahoe Jr., 63, of Ellwood City, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
•Patrick Joseph McCloskey, 41, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Loveli Garcia, 42, of Midland, charged by state police with driving under the influence, careless driving and disregarding traffic lane.
Common pleas sentences
J. CRAIG COX
Destiny Youngworth — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 14 days to a maximum of 12 months, She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,938.75 and restitution of 204.41.
Corey Giles — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,371.25, fines of $300.00 and restitution of $309.25.
Adam Pounds — Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 4 days to a maximum of 12 months with 4 days served. He was also given probation for 1 year. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,871.10 and restitution of 350.
Joshua Naglich — Following a guilty plea to criminal mischief, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 12 months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,572.75 and restitution of 480.
Hayleigh Kerr — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 7 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,662.75, fines of $1,200.00 and restitution of $1,175.25.
Charles Shutack — Following a guilty plea to terroristic threats, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 3 years. He is to be on house arrest with electronic monitoring and is to have no contact with the victim. He is to pay court costs and fees of $7,060.25.
Nathan Smith II — Following a guilty plea to firearms not to be carried without a license, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 3 months to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days. He is to pay court costs and fees of $931.75.
Brooke Stafford — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. She is to pay court costs and fees of $922.75 and restitution of $42.42.
Mackenzie Brightshue — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 4 days to a maximum of 6 months with 4 days served. Following a guilty plea to driving without a license, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,480.74, fines of $1,200.00 and restitution of $326.
