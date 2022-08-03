District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Chadiq M. Jones, 22, of Sharon, charged by New Castle police with burglary. criminal trespass, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Micah M. Ndungu, 19, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Adam R. Guiher, 36, of Grove City, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with two counts of violations.
State police charged the following:
•Jennifer Rose Ehrenburg, 40, of New Castle, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended, driving with license suspended and careless driving.
•Bronson Michael Lane, 33, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, violate hazard regulation, op- erting vehicle without valid inspection and failure to carry license.
•James A. Grekon, 40, of New Galilee, four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use, signaling improperly, careless driving and disorderly conduct.
•Gage Michael Bla Early, 19, of West Pittsburg, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, state vehicle registration expired and disorderly conduct.
•Peyton James Caminiti, 22, of Ellwood City, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no rear lights and disorderly conduct.
•Devin William Brown, 23, of Ellwood City, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Felix Logan Thomas Brandon, 23, of Sharon, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended, driving with license suspended, following too closely and careless driving.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Eileen Ann Bower, 33, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with disorderly conduct and harassment.
