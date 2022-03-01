Correction
•Aaron Rachuba, 25, of Ellwood City was charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to use safety belt, disregarding traffic lane and careless driving. The state police incorrectly reported that the person charged was his father, who has a different name.
Birth
To John James and Renee Lynn Liskooka of New Castle, a daughter on Feb. 22, 2022 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Anthony D. Snyder, 27, of New Castle, burglary, simple assault and harassment.
•Jennifer P. Reed, 37, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Brandon R. Casey, 37, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane and careless driving.
•Raymond C. Olinger, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Travis Gearhart, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
•Kollyn McDonald, 20, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
•Shawniece Mathis-Washington, 48, of New Castle, disorderly house.
The New Castle Area School District charged:
•Krystal Mravintz, of New Castle, violation of compulsory attendance-child under 15 years of age.
•Jeanine Buchanan, 44, of New Castle, violation of compulsory attendance-child under 15 years of age.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged:
•Felix Logan Thomas Blandon, 22, of New Castle, driving under the influence, careless driving, operating vehicle without required insurance and two counts of failure to stop at stop sign.
•Marcy Lynn Catron, 53, of New Castle, driving under the influence, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without required insurance and careless driving.
•Bradley Will Difrischia, 36, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of signaling improperly, no rear lights and careless driving.
•Jessica Nicole Dudo, 20, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount/distribute, not sell and disorderly conduct.
•Charmaine Howard, 54, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount/distribute, not sell, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Julie A. Gates, 68, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Scott Allen Walter, 27, of Timblin, charged by state police with criminal attempt-theft by deception.
