Corrections
•Living Here. The “Messiah” will be performed at 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at First Alliance Church, 111 Mission Meade Drive. An incorrect time was listed in Thursday’s edition.
Births
To Samantha and James Jennings of New Castle, a son on Nov. 27, 2019, at UPMC HoriHorizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Katiana and Arkil Monseque of New Castle, a daughter on Nov. 27,2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Crash. Police respon-ded to a crash at 6:37 a.m. Wednesday in North Beaver Township as John Holliday of New Castle was driving South on state Route 18 and was facing a stop sign at the intersection with state Route 168. Robert Marquette of Darlington failed to yield the primary route of travel and pulled out in front of Holliday. The initial impact took place as Holliday’s Chevy Impala struck Marquette’s Buick Lacrosse in the right front corner. After impact both units traveled West and came to final rest on Route 18. Holliday was transported by Noga Ambulance to UPMC Jameson for a possible injury. Marquette was charged with stop signs and yield signs, while Holliday was charged with registration card to be signed and exhibited on demand.
NESHANNOCK
•Crash. Police responded to a crash at 7:10 p.m. Nov. 27 at Glen Road at Mitchell Road as Mary Drake of Pittsburgh was pulling out of a wood lot on Glen Road and pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by Joseph J. Herman of New Castle. Herman tried to miss Drake but could not get stopped in time. Both vehicles had heavy damage and were towed from the scene by McDaniels Towing. Drake went to UPMC Jameson for a cut to her face. No other injuries were reported.
•DUI. Police initiated a traffic stop as 12:21 a.m. Oct. 13 for a violation and later found Michael Jamison of New Castle to be intoxicated. Jamison was then placed into custody and later released. Jamison is charged with driving under the influence and driving under suspension.
•Crash. Police were dispatched at 2:50 p.m. Nov. 27 for a motor vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Nesbitt and Wilmington roads. Joseph Commisso of New Wilmington was traveling North on Wilmington Road and crossed into the oncoming traffic lane in the southbound lane, striking a vehicle driven by Dorthy Shillinberg of New Castle head on. Both parties were transported to the hospital. Commisso will be cited for multiple traffic violations.
District judges
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•Jakob Matthew Hill, 25, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with terroristic threats.
