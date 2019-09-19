Correction
Local. Patsy DeFrank and Chase Waldschmidt were approved as volunteer coaches for the Shenango Area School District. Their status was incorrect in Wednesday’s edition.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said that Gino Ventura, 39, of New Castle, was eastbound on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township at 8:07 a.m. Sept. 3 when Ventura spotted a wheel that may have come from an unidentified, eastbound tractor-trailer in front of him coming toward his vehicle. Ventura attempted to avoid the wheel, but it struck his vehicle, causing minor-to-moderate damage to the left side. He was able to drive safely from the scene. No injuries were reported. The Slippery Rock Township Fire Department assisted.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Charles Minskey, of New Castle, charged by municipal health violations with chimneys and towers violation.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Linda Hasson, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Michelle Hasson, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•BWT Trust, of New Castle, two counts of accumulation of rubbish or garbage and one count of prohibited use.
•Jennifer Alltman, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Lewis Anthony Muccio, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Anthony Ramsey, of New Castle, motor vehicles violation.
•Stanley Booker, of New Castle, motor vehicles violation and gutters and downspouts violation.
•H Cubed Properties LLC, of New Castle, failure to display street numbers on dwelling and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Travis C. Williams, 28, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night and criminal mischief.
•Valerie D. Owens, 62, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Tyler McMillan, 31, of New Castle, failure to provide accurate registration information.
•James Prescott, 75, of New Castle, burglary, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Rashad Andre Fitzpatrick, 36, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with accumulation of rubbish or garbage and failure to cut weeds/grass.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•George James Salamon, 64, of New Castle, retail theft, disorderly conduct and defiant trespass.
•Daniel B. Eisenhuth Sr., 56, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
•Justin Daniel Kohnen, 33, of New Castle, theft by deception.
