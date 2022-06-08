District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Homework Enterprises LLC, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Natalie Renee Connell, 42, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Jerrold Lee Allen, 50, of Girard, Ohio, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Holly Lynn Poloka, 32, of Wampum, charged by state police with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Stormie Perell, 24, of Ellwood City disorderly house.
•Franklin Cesare-Hesse, 33, of New Castle, disorderly house.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Cyril Latzoo, 56, of Farrell, two counts of retail theft.
•Tavin Lamar Wise, 30, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Amanda Lynn Mayle, 23, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Jeffrey Martin, of Norfolk, VA, simple assault, harassment, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mahoning Township police charged the following:
•Kevin M. Gardner II, 22, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•Jeremiah L. Aly, 20, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
•John Leonard Finley, 28, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.