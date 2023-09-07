Birth
•To Aaron Ryan and Katelyn Cogswell of New Wilmington, a daughter on Sept. 4, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Scott Allen Keller, 31, of New Castle, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property.
•Gloria G. Silva, 29, of New Castle, three DUI-related charges, causing an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle.
•James Landovis Jones, 54, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Derek John Caraway Jr., 37, of New Castle, a felony and misdemeanor count of child endangerment, simple assault and harassment.
•Dane Allen Altman, 39, of New Castle, theft and retail theft.
•Phillip Thomas Frazier II, 41, of New Castle, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Scott Allen Keller, 31, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with two counts of retail theft.
Mahoning police charged the following:
•Brett Andrew Pagley, 44, of Edinburg, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, simple assault and loitering and prowling at night.
•Antonio Gomez, 67, of Hillsville, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Raymond Paul Kohnen, 63, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with DUI.
