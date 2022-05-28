Police
STATE
•Accident. Two people suffered injuries when a pickup truck struck the back of a Mack truck around 4:22 p.m. Wednesday in Slippery Rock Township near Proch Lane. According to police, the Mack truck driver was stopped on Route 422 west due to traffic congestion and was struck in the rear by the Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Patrick J. Vitale of Edinburg. Both vehicles came to a rest facing west near the point of impact. Vitale was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with suspected minor injuries while the Mack truck driver refused transport and had suspected minor injuries. Vitale’s pickup was towed from the scene and police said he will be cited for following too closely behind a vehicle.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Billy E. Jackson III, 29, of New Castle, two counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause injury or causes injury with extreme indifference and attempts to cause or causes injury with deadly weapon and one count each of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Allen J. Supples, 59, of New Castle, terroristic threats and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Miranda N. Wansitler, 27, of New Castle, charged by Mahoning Township police with five counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, attempts to cause or causes injury with deadly weapon, two each of victim less than 6 and defendant 18 or older and one of victim less than 13 and defendant 18 or older and one count each of terroristic threats, burglary, harassment, criminal mischief, simple assault and criminal trespass.
•Amanda V. Headley, 30, of Wampum, charged by the Mohawk Area School District with 56 counts of violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
