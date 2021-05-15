Police
NEW CASTLE
•Burglary. Someone entered a house in the 600 block of Pearson Street the night of May 7 and overturned furniture and went through drawers. Nothing was reported missing.
•Criminal mischief. The rear left passenger window of a car was broken while it was parked in the 900 block of Warren Avenue overnight May 5 to 6.
STATE
•Accident arrest. Mark Aronov, 31, of New Castle, was arrested on a warrant from Mahoning County when his car wa involved in an accident on Interstate 376 around 3 p.m. May 4.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Bradley C. Hatton, 24, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Andrew Leon Mercado, 34, of Koppel, charged by state police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Kelly Marsh, of Hillsville, charged by the Mohawk Area School District with 23 counts of violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Stacy M. Christopher, 47, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with driving under the influence.
