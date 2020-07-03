Correction
•Local. Jorden Robert Bessell, 33, and Samantha Lynn Kilgore, 39, received a marriage license. His name was misspelled in Thursday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Stephanie Lynn Glasser, 28, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and no rear lights.
•Preston Lee Currie, 61, of New Castle, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•RCH Realty LP, of Ellwood City, weeds.
•Alexander P. Obrien, 29, of Ellwood City, motor vehicles violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.