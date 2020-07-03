Correction

•Local. Jorden Robert Bessell, 33, and Samantha Lynn Kilgore, 39, received a marriage license. His name was misspelled in Thursday’s edition. 

District judges

MELISSA A. AMODIE

New Castle police charged the following:

•Stephanie Lynn Glasser, 28, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and no rear lights.

•Preston Lee Currie, 61, of New Castle, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT

Municipal code enforcement charged the following:

•RCH Realty LP, of Ellwood City, weeds.

•Alexander P. Obrien, 29, of Ellwood City, motor vehicles violation.

