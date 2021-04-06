Birth
To James Dotson of New Castle and Alexa Gordon Dotson of Saxonburg, a son on April 2, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Burglary. Someone entered an unlocked garage around 4 p.m. March 23 on Van Gorder Mill Road in Perry Township and stole two chainsaws and a weed eater. Perry Township and Ellwood City residents are asked to contact the state police at (724) 598-2211 if they have any information.
•Accident. Joseph Rodemoyer, 54, of Hermitage was driving west on Interstate 376 in Union Township around 6 a.m. April 3 when several deer ran onto the road. His Chevrolet Equinox struck one of the deer. His car was towed. No injuries were reported.
•Accident. Police found a Honda Odyssey minivan with heavy front-end damage parked off Interstate 376 around 2:45 a.m. April 3, with the driver, 35-year-old Charlene Janke of Slippery Rock, in the passenger side with reported injuries. She was taken to a hospital.
District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Leslie Ann Bauder, 63, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Larry Alan Greenawalt, 64, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts each of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapons, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
•Brian M. Smith, 51, of New Castle, charged by Hickory Township police with driving with license suspended.
•Amber Marie Russo, 30, of New Castle, charged by state police with criminal mischief.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Mark Andrew Clause, 23, of New Castle, driving under the influence, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, driving at an unsafe speed and careless driving.
•Matthew Todd, 36, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence.
