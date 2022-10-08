Correction
Local. A Friday story about Ellwood City campaign sign rules applies only to public property. That information was omitted in Friday’s edition.
To Joseph Cioffi IV and Shelby Cioffi of New Castle, a daughter on Oct. 6, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
•Theft. Someone removed an official property survey marker on Shaffer Road, Slippery Rock Township, and relocated it to another area between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 4 p.m. Thursday.
•Fraud. Someone cashed a fraudulent check Wednesday at The Barns in Washington Township.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Troy Dennis Hockenberry, 40, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, retail theft, criminal mischief.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
The Pennsylvania Game Commission charged the following:
•Steven M. Pollock, 64, of Slippery Rock, control of property.
•Justen Patrick Mattes, 25, of Pittsburgh, control of property.
•Chance Gillian Cope, 24, of Pittsburgh, control of property.
