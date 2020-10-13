Births
To Brian and Tiffany Jackson, a daughter on Oct. 7, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Harley and Kelsey Bailey, a son on Oct. 9, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
State police reported a children’s bicycle and small grill appeared net to a garage in the backyard of a residence on Meadowlark Lane in Wilmington Township (Lawrence County) sometime between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday. If you are the property owner or may know the owners, contact state police and be prepared to provide further description of these items to ensure ownership authenticity.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Riley Patrick Hunt, 21, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with receiving stolen property.
