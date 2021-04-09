District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Third Raven LP, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with stairways, decks, porches and balconies violation and handrails and guards violation.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Joselito Davila, 34, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Anthony Agostinelli, 50, of New Castle, scattering rubbish on land/stream.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Aubrey Q. Smoot, 22, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Antonio Wayne White, 32, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tamper with/fabricate physical evidence.
•Malcolm M. Brooks, 23, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
State police charged the following:
•Patricia Ann Porterfield, 24, of Masury, Ohio, three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, exceeding the speed limit and display unauthorized certificate of inspection.
•Krystal Ann Forkey, 22, of Pulaski, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving at an unsafe speed, failure to keep right, restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation and careless driving.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Paul Weaver, of New Castle, residential rental property permit.
•William Weaver, of New Castle, residential rental property permit.
•Elizabeth Stephens, of Carmel, IN, residential rental property permit.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Dana Marie Currie, 35, of Sharpsville, simple assault and harassment.
•Raslan Moustafa Mooutraji, 73, of Washington, DC, retail theft.
•Sarah Louise Franc, 34, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Justin William Fierst, 36, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Gregory Lamar Brown, 39, of New Castle, harassment.
State police charged the following:
•Eric Randall Jones, 34, of New Castle, harassment.
•Ashley Marie Jones, 32, of New Castle, harassment.
