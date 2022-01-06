District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Robert B. Jones, 62, of New Castle, verify address or photographed as required.
•Shawn Alexander Niglio, 33, of New Castle, theft by deception and bad checks.
•Sasha Cartwright, 34, of New Castle, theft by deception and bad checks.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Brooke Marney, 20, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with disorderly house.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Danika N. Fischer, 32, of New Castle, two counts of disorderly house.
•Ernest B. Chapman, 38, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Tashawna S. Alexander, 30, of New Castle, charged by state police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, permit unlicensed driver and disorderly conduct.
