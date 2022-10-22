District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Talan M. Foster, 17, of Cleveland, Ohio, robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, recklessly endangering another person, unlawful restraint, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy-robbery, conspiracy-burglary, receiving stolen property and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Rayna Isabella Torrance, 19, of Ellwood City, two counts of conspiracy-robbery and one count each of conspiracy-burglary, conspiracy-recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy-unlawful restraint, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking, robbery, burglary, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Frank C. Miller, 62, of Hillsville, charged by Mahoning Township police with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, firearm not to be carried without a license and harassment.
Marriage licenses
Christopher William David Acierno and Brittany Michelle Natale
Mariah Lanae Barnes and Zachary Joshua Monstwil
Shawn Steven Barrett and Madyson Kay Thompson
Jessica Renee Bergin and Ethan Taylor Martin
Jacob Taylor Bintrim and Jennifer Lynn Pierce
Beau Ray Bora and William Oliver Hogue III
Todd Alan Bucey and Tara Elaine Wallace
Glenn Warren Buchner III and Heather Diane Nitch
Lauren Nicole Dado and David Christopher Kirkwood
John David Hiler and Taylor Jordyn Rand
Dillon John Horgan and Hailey Noel Klingensmith
Eric Devlin Jaworsky and Stephanie Lynn Stewart
Levi James Marburger and Andrea Marie Martsolf
Parker Lindsey Maynard and Michele Denise Pina
Kayla Mae McConahy and Steven Marcin Polkiewicz
Linnmarie McCurdy and Phillip Pierce
Dino William Moore and Amy Williams
Marybeth Christine Schaub and Brandon Edward Swogger
Shannon Viggiano and Ricky Lamont Wise Sr.
Timothy James Wilson and Emily Victoria Wingert
