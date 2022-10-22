District judges

JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT

Ellwood City police charged the following:

•Talan M. Foster, 17, of Cleveland, Ohio, robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, recklessly endangering another person, unlawful restraint, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy-robbery, conspiracy-burglary, receiving stolen property and marijuana-small amount for personal use.

•Rayna Isabella Torrance, 19, of Ellwood City, two counts of conspiracy-robbery and one count each of conspiracy-burglary, conspiracy-recklessly endangering another person, conspiracy-unlawful restraint, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking, robbery, burglary, receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.

JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON

•Frank C. Miller, 62, of Hillsville, charged by Mahoning Township police with strangulation, simple assault, terroristic threats, firearm not to be carried without a license and harassment.

Marriage licenses

Christopher William David Acierno and Brittany Michelle Natale

Mariah Lanae Barnes and Zachary Joshua Monstwil

Shawn Steven Barrett and Madyson Kay Thompson

Jessica Renee Bergin and Ethan Taylor Martin

Jacob Taylor Bintrim and Jennifer Lynn Pierce

Beau Ray Bora and William Oliver Hogue III

Todd Alan Bucey and Tara Elaine Wallace

Glenn Warren Buchner III and Heather Diane Nitch

Lauren Nicole Dado and David Christopher Kirkwood

John David Hiler and Taylor Jordyn Rand

Dillon John Horgan and Hailey Noel Klingensmith

Eric Devlin Jaworsky and Stephanie Lynn Stewart

Levi James Marburger and Andrea Marie Martsolf

Parker Lindsey Maynard and Michele Denise Pina

Kayla Mae McConahy and Steven Marcin Polkiewicz

Linnmarie McCurdy and Phillip Pierce

Dino William Moore and Amy Williams

Marybeth Christine Schaub and Brandon Edward Swogger

Shannon Viggiano and Ricky Lamont Wise Sr.

Timothy James Wilson and Emily Victoria Wingert

