District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Dane Allen Altman, 36, of New Castle, simple assault, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, criminal mischief and harassment.
•Jennie Alexa Stephenson, 42, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
•Paul Travis Grove, 34, of New Castle, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Shirley Scott, 61, of New Castle, accident damage to attended vehicle or property, operating vehicle without required insurance and vehicle turning left violation.
•Bethany Ann Kirkpatrick, 22, of New Castle, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of disorderly conduct and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Gillieann Sanders, 28, of New Castle, driving under the influence, driving without a license, careless driving, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Jennifer P. Reed, 35, of New Castle, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of disorderly conduct.
•Charles W. Jenkins, 48, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Jennifer C. Benson, 37, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Matthew Ferguson, 25, of Lafayette, Ind., two counts each of statutory sexual assault: 8-11 years older, aggravated indecent assault-less than 16 and indecent assault-person less than 16 and one count of interfering with custody of children.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Shawn Knechtel, 51, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
State police charged:
•Danielle Mar Vespaziani, 45, of Enon Valley, vaccination against rabies required violation.
•Jodi M. Snell, 41, of Niles, Ohio, criminal mischief.
•Robert D. Matthews Jr., 41, of Enon Valley, recklessly endangering another person and harassment.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Dolores Conley, of Ellwood City, unsafe structures.
•Esther Kelly, of Ellwood City, unsafe structures.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jason Michael Riley, 46, of Sharon, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
•Fletcher Hudson III, 20, of New Castle, charged by state police with receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop at red signal.
New Castle police charged:
•Jazmin McGhee, 35, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass and giving false identification to a law officer.
•Martel Lamar Webb, 26, of New Castle, criminal homicide and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kathy Dean, 64, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts each of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct and one count each of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Fred M. Lombardo, 79, of Pulaski, charged by Pulaski Township police with disorderly conduct.
•Dominick Eugene Sankey, 30, of Lowellville, Ohio, charged by New Wilmington police with three counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and one count of criminal trespass.
