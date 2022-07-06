Birth
To Gerald Clark II and Marissa Fenster of New Castle, a daughter on July 3, 2022, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Penn Mason Group LLC, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
New Castle police charged:
•Joseph Robert Hernandez, 37, of New Castle, contraband/controlled substance and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Jonathan Jackson, 42, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and defiant trespass.
•Brian Edward Bober, 36, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Jeanine Rae Buchanan, 44, of New Castle, harassment.
•Kelsey Myers, 26, of Butler, retail theft.
•Lamar Holmes, 48, of New Castle, harassment.
•Paris Smith, of New Castle, harassment.
•Shawniece Washington, 48, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•MaryAnne Mehalic, 61, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
State police charged:
•Richard John Harris, 31, of Edinburg, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, turning movements and required signals and careless driving.
•Alan Michael Vignovich, 28, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use and disorderly conduct.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Peter Patrick Pecoraro, 70, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Joshua Ray Allen, 28, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kartrina Marie Peterson, 36, of New Wilmington, charged by New Wilmington police with disorderly conduct.
•Asia Akara Lawson, 29, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with cruelty to animals.
State police charged the following:
•Robert J. McConahy, 30, of New Castle, make repairs/sell offensive weapons, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
•Scott M. Hughey, 43, of Hermitage, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana-small amount for personal use, medical marijuana-violation of medical marijuana act, disorderly conduct and exceeding the speed limit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.