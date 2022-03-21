Common Pleas Court sentences
J. CRAIG COX
Jeffery Pumphrey Sr. — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year, the first 10 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, the defendant was sentenced to probation for five years, the first two years under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $12,691.25 and fine of $5,500.
Michael Baxter — Following a guilty plea to intent to possess a controlled substance, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $802.25 and fines of $150.
Michael Johnson — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to marijuana-small amount for personal use, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,447.75, fines of $1,100 and restitution of $424.
Aaron Johnson — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 15 months to a maximum of four years with 384 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,216.25.
Daniel Watt — Following a guilty plea to marijuana-small amount for personal use, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $680.25.
Daniel Watt — Following a guilty plea to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the defendant was sentenced to probation for four years. He is to pay court costs and fees of $4,539.25.
Veronica Passarello — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for one year, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $2,702.75, fines of $1,700 and restitution of $424.
Mary Maggio — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first 90 days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $3,962.75, fines of $1,700 and restitution of $275.
Thomas Shaffer — Following a guilty plea to simple assault, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years and is to have no contact with the victim. Following a guilty plea to possession of an instrument of crime, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years and is to have no contact with the victim. He is to pay court costs and fees of $4,522.75.
Ali Gray — Following guilty pleas to accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty on each charge. The defendant is to pay court costs and fees of $474.75 and fines of $500.
Michael Cominsky — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first year under house arrest with electronic monitoring. Following a guilty plea to driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $3,237.75, fines of $2,700 and restitution of $145.25.
Shawn Heverley — Following a guilty plea to criminal attempt-robbery of a motor vehicle, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first year under house arrest with electronic monitoring. The court granted the defendant the opportunity to work more than 40 hours. He is to have no contact with the victim. He is to pay court costs and fees of $6,430.25 and restitution of $2,212.37.
Continued or moved: Lisa Cossentino, Daniel Dodd, Michael Johnson, Nicholas Jackson, Jeffrey White, Shaquille Williams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.